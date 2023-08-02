Luann de Lesseps Teases Romance and Drama on Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps has plenty of love for the new cast of the reboot. And why not? Luann and Sonja Morgan are spicing up small-town life in their spin-off, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The duo hit up Benton, Illinois, and worked on projects for the mayor. Although that left plenty of time for socializing.

Sonja and Luann are part of the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Kelly Bensimon, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Kristen Taekman also returned. The group journeyed to St. Barts—again.

Luann revealed who caused the most drama on RHUGT. Sort of. Extra has the scoop.

It’s pirate time!

When asked which co-star stirred up the most drama, Luann replied, “Listen, with Sonja Morgan, me, Ramona [Singer], Dorinda [Medley], Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen [Taekman] — the four OGs…” I guess that means they all stirred the pot.

So, what does the romance forecast look like for St. Barts? “There’s definitely going to be some more pirate action,” Luann stated. Of course, fans may recall that during Season 5 of RHONY, Luann was smitten with a pirate who resembled Johnny Depp.

Tomas Ribeiro, the pirate, will make an appearance on RHUGT. But it will be via Facetime. Now that is a disappointment!

Luann also commented on the reunion between Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin. “People, if they want to get reunited, that’s fantastic. I think you should never burn your bridges, although mine’s pretty burned up!” Luann added, “My bridge is pretty burned down with Bethenny!”

As for the new ladies on the rebooted RHONY, Luann had nothing but praise. “I think they’re pretty fabulous. I like them. I think they’re beautiful, I think they’re fun, and let’s see what happens,” she said.

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo. Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake continues Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

