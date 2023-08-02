NeNe Leakes Seemingly Confirms Shereé Whitfield Has Split From Martell Holt

NeNe Leakes may have just spilled some major tea during her exclusive interview with former Housewives producer Carlos King. The former star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta sat down with the “king of reality TV” to chat through all things Housewives and beyond. When the pair gossiped about Season 15 of RHOA, NeNe seemingly dropped a major bomb about Shereé Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt.

Did Shereé and Martell break up?

Although it’s unclear how close NeNe is to Shereé these days, it seems as if she confirmed that Martell and the RHOA star are no more. NeNe and Carlos were chatting about Season 15 of RHOA when NeNe dropped the news about the couple.

NeNe admitted that she hadn’t been watching the show, so Carlos tried catching her up on the current cast dynamic. When Carlos reminded NeNe that Shereé was a part of the current cast, NeNe hilariously asked, “And what is she doing?”

Carlos answered, “Well, she started off dating Martell,” to which NeNe replied, “Oh right, and she’s no longer with him.”

The conversation quickly moved on, and NeNe talked about how Shereé doesn’t have the gravitas to carry the show as an anchor, but that’s beside the point. How did NeNe just drop that juicy little nugget of information and keep talking like it was nothing?

Some fans are probably not surprised to learn that Shereé and Martell may have called it quits. Their relationship always had a big question mark over it. Martell, a star of Love and Marriage Huntsville, gained a reputation for being a not-so-great romantic partner. The father of four had a messy divorce. There was a mistress involved. It wasn’t good.

Then, on RHOA Season 15, Shereé introduced Martell to the ladies, and it didn’t go well. Kenya Moore claimed that Martell slid into her DMs in the past, and then a screaming match ensued as Martell tried (and failed) to prove his innocence.

We’ll probably get an official update from Shereé on her relationship with Martell when the Season 15 RHOA reunion airs. But, if it’s true that Shereé is single again, let’s hope that she does a better job at picking her next partner. She deserves at least, a reliable date.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo on Sunday nights at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MARTELL AND SHEREÉ BROKE UP BASED ON WHAT NENE SAID? DID YOU EXPECT SHEREÉ AND MARTEL TO GO THE DISTANCE?