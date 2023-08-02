NeNe Leakes Thinks She Should ‘Absolutely’ Be Bigger Than Kim Kardashian

Should NeNe Leakes be on the same level as Kim Kardashian? The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star thinks so. She recently sat down for a full interview with the self-proclaimed “king of reality TV,” Carlos King. During their chat, she revealed how it felt watching the meteoric rise of the Kardashians while staying in the Housewives bubble.

Leakes or Kardashian?

During the interview with the former RHOA producer, NeNe discussed everything from her lawsuit with Bravo to her friendship with Wendy Williams. However, the conversation shifted to Kim when Carlos asked, “Do you think you should be bigger than Kim Kardashian?”

Of course, NeNe always wants to dive in head first when approached with a question like this. So, she replied, “Absolutely. If not bigger, right there with her.”

NeNe continued telling Carlos how she felt network executives pushed Kim’s career but not hers. “Kim came on after me, and they opened every door and every opportunity for her,” NeNe explained.

Just to fact-check, Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in October 2007. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 1 graced the world in October 2008. So, technically NeNe came after Kim. But we get what she’s saying, and there’s no denying NeNe’s enormous impact on reality TV, especially for Black women. Quote for quote, we know that NeNe has delivered more gems than Kim has. But Kim became a billionaire, and NeNe is stuck doing YouTube interviews.

During her chat, NeNe explained how she and Kim would be put together for promotional purposes in the early days of their reality TV careers. Keep in mind both of their shows were a part of the NBC family. Still, NeNe felt that more doors opened for Kim while they closed on her, from talk show opportunities to spinoff shows.

Of course, there’s one huge factor that NeNe forgot when comparing her career to Kim’s, and that’s Kris Jenner. The momager of all momagers helped push Kim, and their entire family, into the spotlight. Who had NeNe’s back during those early RHOA days? Either way, there’s an alternate universe out there where our girl NeNe is just as famous and just as rich as Kim K.

Although NeNe is no longer a part of the show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 is currently airing on Bravo, Sunday nights at 8/7c. The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.

