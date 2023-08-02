Vanderpump Rules Spinoff Rumored Cast Revealed

So the rumors are true. The Vanderpump Rules spinoff is coming. The focus will be on a group of friends who have outgrown their younger, partying days and are moving on to parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. Eight episodes have been ordered.

“It is fully happening,” Lala Kent shared on Amazon Live in July 2023. “I think they start [filming] this week. It is so weird that they have a show, and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends, and we should be filming a show together.” Sounds like somebody’s got a little FOMO happening.

But just a few days later Lala was spotted filming with Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute. Scheana Shay was also in attendance. But who else is in the new show?

The cast revealed – or is it?

According to a TikTok video posted by Realityops – which has now been deleted – Jax and Britt are in the cast. As Pump Rules’ former Bad Boy, watching Jax adult in the Valley as a husband and father of two-year-old Cruz should be amusing.

Former VPR villainess Kristen Doute got the axe in June 2020, along with pal Stassi Schroeder (who has no plans to join the show). The pair were let go due to alleged racist behavior aimed at co-worker Faith Stowers. Apparently, all is forgiven, since Kristen and her boyfriend Luke Broderick have also supposedly signed onto the new show.

Season 21 Bachelor contestant Jasmine Goode may also join the cast. She was on Nick Viall’s season in 2017, so it’s been a while. Jasmine worked at SUR as recently as July 2020, where she became friendly with the VPR cast.

So many babies!

Former Scheananigans co-host Janet Caperna and her husband Jason Caperna, a partner at a Calabasas law firm, are also among the rumored cast. In fact, one of the first events filmed for the new show was Janet’s birthday party on July 29, 2023. Jax, Britt, Kristen, Luke and, of course, Jason were all in attendance, along with Lala and Scheana. Janet is expecting a child, due at Thanksgiving. Baby Caperna was the subject of the sonogram pics spotted on Ariana Madix’s fridge a few months back.

Married couple Daniel Booko and Nia Sanchez also look set to join the fray. Daniel is an actor (iCarly), and Nia is a former Miss USA. They welcomed twin girls Isabelle and Zariah in June. Their son Asher is just a year old. That’s a lot of diapers! But surely she’s got a nanny to help her with that.

Real estate agents Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally are also married and share a three-year-old daughter Isabella. They are said to be “featured” on the show, so they may not be regulars but will perhaps show up for events.

Brittany’s best friend Zack Wickham will also make appearances, but it’s not yet clear whether he’s a regular on the show.

Bravo reportedly has “high hopes” for the series. Can’t wait to see it.

