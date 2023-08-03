Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Her Least Favorite Real Housewives of Orange County Housewife

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has been quite the ride thus far. The return of Tamra Judge has had fans’ opinions somewhat mixed. Some thought she’s been breathing life into the show again, others think she’s been trying too hard.

But it’s got fans thinking about other potential Housewife returns. And with Vicki Gunvalson’s guest appearances this season, fan speculation abounds as to whether Bravo is preparing a full-time welcome back for the OG of the OC.

Regardless, with more guest appearances to come, Vicki is doing her fair share of promoting for this season. She sat down with Andy Cohen on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. And, as expected, the shade hit the fan.

Vicki disses one “annoying” cast member

In a game of “Truth or Vicki Takes a Shot,” the RHOC alum was asked a series of “shady” questions with the requirement to take a drink on every question she passed. Andy asked, “Vicki, out of all 26 past and present Orange County Housewives, who was your least favorite and why?” No shot was taken.

She thought for a short moment but said “Braunwyn [Windham-Burke]” with confidence. When asked why, she said, “Everything about her is annoying.” That would be the concise way for Vicki to answer the question, yes. Longtime fans know that Vicki disliked Braunwyn from the moment they met. But why? Well, it’s complicated.

Many fans believed Vicki was homophobic toward Braunwyn, especially after calling her sexuality “confusing.” It didn’t look good for Vicki. But even if that claim was untrue, it also seemed that Vicki was jealous of her one-season co-star, over money and screen time.

Still, a lot of the criticisms Vicki levied against Braunwyn were exclusive to her. For example, she never shamed Tamra for indecent exposure, just Braunwyn. And for fans, that always came back to her sexuality. Braunwyn didn’t end up lasting long. Nowadays, many clamor for Vicki’s return. And with her guest appearances, it seems likelier than ever. But we’ll see.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

