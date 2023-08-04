Lenny Hochstein Claims He Was ‘Treated Like a Servant’ by Lisa Hochstein

Lenny Hochstein is still out on the streets defending himself after dumping Real Housewives of Miami star, Lisa Hochstein. What Lenny did wasn’t pretty, but previous seasons of RHOM didn’t show a very pretty marriage in the first place.

Despite living large in a Miami mansion with little wants or needs, Lisa was often shown aggravated at Lenny for whatever reason. They were never exactly portrayed as the fairy tale couple living happily ever after. Now Lenny claims Lisa basically treated him like a maid in an effort to justify his actions.

The Victim Narrative

Lenny spilled some of his drama to Us Weekly and is going the extra mile to make Lisa look bad. In these situations I like to say, consider the source. The boob god of Miami said, “I want to clear up some things. For two years prior to telling Lisa I wanted a divorce, my life was miserable. I was treated like a servant, not a partner.”

He also wants everyone to know he was nothing more to Lisa than a walking bank. And here’s where I ask, does he think his current future ex-wife loves him for his interest in poetry and his sensitive personality? Lenny added, “I was nothing more than an ATM machine to her; funding her party lifestyle and her constant need for more material things.”

Lisa’s estranged but currently engaged husband also tried to divorce her several years ago. Allegedly. “She didn’t care. We [hadn’t had] a husband-wife relationship since 2021, and in 2022 we were living in separate bedrooms. I made the decision that we were getting divorced but wanted to wait until filming [for The Real Housewives of Miami] ended.”

Lenny was DONE

According to the Lenster, he was already done with the whole situation. “Mentally I was already checked out. She was typically staying out partying until 4 or 5 a.m. on a regular basis, but that day she did not come home until 8 a.m. It was the last straw,” he admitted.

And even though we all think Katharina Mazepa was a side-piece, Lenny says that’s completely false. “I told [Lisa] that we were going to get divorced and that I was going to start seeing other people. … I’m tired of Lisa’s false victim narrative. She’s no victim. She’s a selfish, self-centered person who cares about nothing past herself. Not me, not the children. Absolutely nothing,” he concluded.

TELL US – IS THERE TRUTH TO WHAT LENNY SAYS? IS LISA PRESENTING A FALSE NARRATIVE?