Real Housewives Shows Ranked From Worst to Best

In 2006, when Bravo introduced a show about the lives of wealthy women in Orange County, they probably didn’t realize that they had a smash hit. Or that Real Housewives would transform pop culture.

Eventually, the Real Housewives of Orange County morphed into a franchise that covered ten cities. It also debuted its first international franchise, the Real Housewives of Dubai. But two franchises, the Real Housewives of D.C. and the Real Housewives of Dallas, bit the dust.

Let’s take a look at the best, and worst, current Real Housewives shows.

9. Real Housewives of Dubai

The Real Housewives of Dubai followed a group of women truly living extravagant lives. This series, which debuted in June 2022, showed off what it is like to be incredibly wealthy. They don’t call Dubai the “City of Gold” for no reason. Every event was over-the-top.

This series featured former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury and breakout star Chanel Ayan. Cast member Nina Ali exited RHODubai before the second season began filming.

There was some backlash about Bravo’s decision to set a series in the Middle East and many viewers were upset by the suppressive laws for the LGBTQ+ community and women.

Fans have only watched the first season, so hopefully Season 2 will be even more glamorous. And dramatic.

8. Real Housewives of Orange County

The series that started it all! We are now up to Season 17 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s no surprise that interest in this show has dipped.

Recent seasons had suffered from the loss of OG Vicki Gunvalson and firecracker Tamra Judge. But Tamra returned for Season 17, along with Vicki as a guest. This season is better than Season 16, so maybe RHOC will make a comeback!

7. Real Housewives of New York City

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York City was a flop. So much so that Bravo decided to reboot the series. While we will certainly miss the original RHONY ladies, we will be seeing many of our favorites in the upcoming Season 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Newbies Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, and Jenna Lyons are making their mark on the city. The cast is dynamic and diverse.

Jenna and her quirky personality have already made her a stand-out among the cast. And her closet is legendary. This franchise has a fresh feel with the new cast. I am looking forward to seeing what they bring in the future.

6. Real Housewives of Atlanta

At one time, Real Housewives of Atlanta was the cream of the housewives crop. But ever since NeNe Leakes left the building, it has slowed down a bit. Longtime peach-holders Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams also exited the series.

Kandi Burruss earned the title of the longest-tenured housewife, with 14 seasons under her belt. But with RHOA’s recent lackluster seasons, it may be time for a cast shake-up.

5. Real Housewives of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac has delivered every season. And while Season 7 didn’t serve as much drama as usual, there was some controversy. Gizelle Bryant was accused of making up storylines when she alleged that Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett, made her feel “uncomfortable.”

And when it came out after the season wrapped that Robyn Dixon’s husband, Juan Dixon, was reportedly unfaithful (again), fans were furious. Robyn and Gizelle never mentioned his indiscretion on camera. Robyn experienced backlash for hiding what was happening in her real life.

4. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Well, this was Jen Shah’s last hurrah as a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member. When this franchise first premiered, it was on fire. Jen’s legal issues made for fascinating television. Let’s not forget that Sprinter van arrest moment.

Season 3 wasn’t the best for the series. Heather Gay’s black eye storyline was ridiculous. And Heather and Whitney Rose’s feud was painful to watch.

Although, watching Jen maintain her innocence before pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges was wild. She was sentenced to 78 months in prison. Let’s hope that Season 4 shows the RHOSLC ladies back on track.

3. Real Housewives of Miami

Real Housewives of Miami aired its final season on Bravo in 2013. However, the franchise was put back on the roster by Peacock for Season 4 in 2021. Fans fell in love with the feisty cast and the tropical feel.

Last season saw the demise of Lisa Hochstein’s marriage to Lenny Hochstein. And Adriana de Moura fell out with Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. It was an explosive season filled with cheating scandals and friendship clashes.

2. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The last season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was dark. Lisa Rinna left the franchise after her toxic behavior.

Erika Jayne’s legal problems, courtesy of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, boosted interest in the show. Her disregard for the victims was shocking.

It sounds like Season 13 will also cover the marital trouble between OG Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Don’t sleep on this show.

1. Real Housewives of New Jersey

Was there any doubt that the Garden Ladies would be number one? The exhausting feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, finally exploded. Teresa was still mad that Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, joined Real Housewives of New Jersey during Season 3. There is no table-flipping way Teresa will let that go.

Then Teresa married Luis Ruelas in August 2022. Melissa and Joe didn’t attend the lavish nuptials. For them, the breaking point came when Teresa and Luis told Joe about rumors that his wife was a cheater.

During the Season 13 reunion, Teresa disowned Joe and Melissa. I’m not sure where the show goes from there. But I will be tuning in.

