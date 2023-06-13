Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Found Competent to Stand Trial on Embezzlement Charges

This is an interesting little plot twist! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne lost it all after Tom Girardi became more known for being a crook than a respected lawyer.

Troubles began years ago but caught up with the couple in 2020 when their walls of deceit came crashing down. Tom was accused of scamming clients and businesses while Erika maintained his innocence and continued unbothered.

Eventually, Tom was disbarred and the topic of conversation became about widows and orphans. While Erika remained steadfast she was clear of any wrongdoing, Tom’s camp began telling tales of possible Alzheimer’s Disease. Despite settling Tom in a senior living environment, his diagnosis was questioned. We might be in the presence of an actual miracle because suddenly Tom is fit to stand trial. Here we go, kids, OK! has the details.

Tom’s day is coming

Welp, they tried. Not a great day for ‘ol Tommy. A court-appointed psychologist determined Tom is competent enough to face the embezzlement charges against him. Between the years of 2010 and 2020, Tom has been accused of grifting over $15 million of settlement funds.

Court docs show Dr. Diana Goldstein, neuropsychologist extraordinaire, “concluded her examination and opined, among other things, that defendant is competent to stand trial.” Meanwhile, Jay Edelson is doing a little dance of joy.

Tom was previously indicted on five counts of wire fraud after speculation he ran his law firm like a Ponzi scheme. Basically, this is how rich people sometimes roll on Bravo. He allegedly used money from client settlements to pay his staff and bankroll his luxurious lifestyle. He would also pay other settlements that had already been misappropriated.

Erika and Tom split up when their world started crumbling. Additionally, some thought the divorce was a straight sham in an effort to protect assets. Also, due to the numerous legal issues, the divorce has yet to be finalized. Since Erika appeared to be on board with Tom’s “declining health” narrative, it will be interesting to see how she navigates this latest development. If nothing else, it will be another facet of life Erika is unable to discuss on the reality television show she signed up for.

