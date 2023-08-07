Luann de Lesseps Didn’t Want Bethenny Frankel on Ultimate Girls Trip

Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps is not friends with Bethenny Frankel. The duo have been vocal about their dislike for one another recently.

When Bethenny announced her rewatch podcast, titled ReWives, Luann slammed her. Both Luann and her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 co-star, Sonja Morgan, named Bethenny when discussing the housewife they “hope to never interact with again.” Bethenny hit back, claiming that Luann was “obsessed” with her.

No B. in St. Barts

Season 5 of RHUGT served as the RHONY: Legacy edition. Lu and Sonjarita journeyed to St. Barts along with Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

Luann spoke with The Messenger about the trip. The cabaret enthusiast said she would have “loved to see” Jill Zarin join the trip. Unfortunately, the timing “just didn’t pan out.”

As for Lu’s feelings about Bethenny being part of the cast? “Bethenny? No. It’s a no,” Luann stated. But she did note that Bethenny and Jill’s reunion on Bethenny’s podcast bowed one week after Sonja and Luann’s light-hearted series, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, premiered. And one day after the premiere of the RHONY reboot.

“Those girls are all about timing,” Luann said. I mean, the timing was perfect for Bethenny to drop the episode. As for who Sonja and Luann would like to reunite with? Sonja picked Tinsley Mortimer.

Lu also said that Season 5 of RHUGT is fun. “There’s always conflict, but it’s not crazy conflict. It’s good, healthy, clean, fun content,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Bravo and Peacock are changing the premiere dates for Seasons 4 and 5 of RHUGT. Season 5 will premiere first, ahead of the Morocco trip. I guess that now makes it Season 4!

I’m looking forward to watching the RHONY: Legacy edition of RHUGT. I do hope they can do another in the future, with Bethenny and Jill. That would be chaos!

RHUGT: RHONY Legacy is expected to air in December 2023. In the meantime, you can watch Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO SEE BETHENNY ON RHUGT? WILL LUANN EVER STOP SHADING BETHENNY? IS LUANN OBSESSED WITH BETHENNY?