Are Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee Enjoying a Fling?

With everything that’s gone down on Vanderpump Rules over the last year, it’s easy to forget there were ever people on the show besides Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss. Scandoval has ruled discussions around the show for months and has people dying to see Season 11.

But with so much drama to comb through, so many details were swept away. Like those who were defending, or at least standing by Tom throughout, including Billie Lee. Billie appeared back on VPR Season 7 and was fired shortly thereafter according to reports. She jumped in to defend her friend when he was under fire for cheating with Rachel.

Because if anyone needs more defense, it’s Tom Sandoval (read: sarcasm). Billie’s choice to rush to Tom’s defense created some stirring. When she was first on the show, rumors flew that she and Tom were having an affair, but those accusations tapered out with time.

Have Tom and Billie been hooking up?

But now, the accusations have been revived and exasperated. Fans spotted Billie outside Tom’s home on Thursday, August 3. Mind you, this is the home that Tom still shares with Ariana. Daily Mail obtained the photos showing Billie dressed in total comfort with a navy button-up, white tee underneath, and light blue jeans.

If Tom and Billie did have an affair and were still hooking up, it would explain why she defended him in the first place. Not only would Tom have information to levy against her, but Billie would likely feel the need to defend his actions if she were also guilty. It wouldn’t be the first time he took another girl home to the bed he shared with Ariana.

Billie did express how much Tom was hurting during the aftermath of Scandoval, and if she was also complicit, perhaps she was expressing her hurt as well. Of course, not everything is a scandal. It’s possible Billie just wants to retain her friendship with Tom. But it’s hard to imagine anyone who would truly want that.

