Kandi Burruss Explains How She’s an Ensemble ‘By Myself,’ While Shading NeNe Leakes

After NeNe Leakes slammed Kandi Burruss during her two-part interview with Carlos King, the Real Housewives of Atlanta vet has officially responded.

“Regardless of what she or anybody thinks about me … I’m winning,” Kandi said. “I go hard or go home for everything that I’m a part of.”

“If you say I’m boring … I’ve been continuing to win at things before she ever thought about being on TV.”

Kandi’s comments come shortly after NeNe blasted her former co-star over not being entertaining enough to star in the Real Housewives franchise. “I think that Kandi is not exciting. I just don’t think the camera loves her. I think the camera loves her family, but I don’t think they love her,” she said.

However, according to Kandi and her many jobs, the camera does love her, and there’s a reason why.

Kandi hints that NeNe’s light has faded

Despite NeNe being RHOA’s breakout (and most memorable) star, Kandi has outlasted all of the series’ OGs. In fact, she’s the longest-running Housewife in the franchise’s history.

“What people need to understand, when it comes to reality TV, one person cannot make a show,” Kandi said. “A lot of people get mad because we’ve had so many specials [and] spin-offs … but it’s because I’m by myself an ensemble cast.”

“You see … my mama who’s a star, my husband, my kids, my aunts,” she said. “The Kandi Koated clique … I come with people who are ready to participate in my life and let it be seen by the world.”

Kandi continued by saying that she can’t make a show by herself, but with her team, they produce more than enough noteworthy content.

“I’m okay with everybody in my team shining,” she said. “Some certain people want to shine by themselves, and that is the problem.”

