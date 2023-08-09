Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz Still ‘Not Friends’ While Filming Pump Rules Season 11

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix may be contractually bound to film with Tom Schwartz, but she doesn’t have to like him. And they certainly don’t need to be friends.

Pump Rules is currently shooting Season 11, and on Saturday, August 5, the cast was filming at Ariana and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her. After several cast members shared photos on social media, fans asked whether Ariana and Schwartz were friends again, since they were sitting near each other at the long table.

“Whole cast is missing Sandoval,” wrote an Instagram fan in response to a post by QueensofBravo. “And I thought Ariana said we can’t be friends with Schwartz???”

Ariana wasted no time setting the record straight. “I’m not friends with Tom Schwartz,” she replied with a shrug emoji for emphasis.

Schwartz gets no love from Ariana

The two former friends have been estranged since March 2023, when news broke of Ariana’s former partner Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend of nine years with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Matters only got worse when Schwartz admitted that he’d known about the affair since the previous August. In addition, the Stars on Mars cast member confessed on Watch What Happens Live in April that Sandoval told him he was in love with Rachel back in January.

Tom attempted to beg for Ariana’s forgiveness on WWHL but lost points when he asked for mercy for Sandoval at the same time. “First of all, Ariana, love you,” he pleaded. “I know you don’t love me right now, but I still love you. And also, Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy … He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.” Just ugh, Tom. Nobody wants to hug that “worm with a mustache” (James Kennedy™️).

During the season 10 finale, which began filming immediately after Scandoval was exposed, Ariana made it very clear to Schwartz that their friendship was over. She later recalled her emotional reaction to watching Schwartz and Sandoval discuss the affair on-camera.

“That was the first time I cried in a long time,” Ariana told Andy Cohen on WWHL in May. “Watching Tom Schwartz fully cosign and alley-oop the whole thing disgusted me to my core.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is expected to air sometime in 2024.

