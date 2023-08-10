Jeff Lewis Clarifies Kyle Richards Remarks on WWHL as a Joke

Well, well. Maybe Jeff Lewis should think before he speaks. The former Bravo star and friend to Watch What Happens Live is in deep water. This time, it’s for his shady remarks about his bestie Kyle Richards.

After participating in another one of Andy Cohen’s shady games called, Jeff What’s Your Issue?, the radio host ripped into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG. Well, kinda.

“Kyle and I are friends, and I’m pissed she didn’t tell me she was a lesbian on Ozempic,” Jeff joked.

His comments come after the reality star spent months in the headlines after being accused of using the type 2 diabetic drug to snap into shape.

Also, Kyle has been through the wringer after the news of her potential divorce from Mauricio Umansky. And if that wasn’t enough, her alleged relationship with country singer Morgan Wade has taken over the Bravosphere.

TMZ recently caught up with Jeff — and from the sounds of it, he’s in Kyle’s dog house.

No time for thirsty Jeff

While walking down the streets of NYC, Jeff clarified his comments about Kyle to the media outlet and gave an update on where they stand today.

“When I brought up Kyle Richards, she’s a friend of mine, I was totally joking,” he said. “I was poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors going around that she’s a lesbian and that she’s on Ozempic.”

“I simply meant it as a joke.”

The Flipping Out star revealed that despite his comments, he didn’t mean to upset Kyle. Plus, he wants to make it right.

“I [sent her a text] this morning at 6:30 AM and have yet to hear back,” he said, before adding he hopes the actress isn’t upset with him.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills should return to Bravo in November 2023.

