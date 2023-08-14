Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Pose Together While Filming Pump Rules

Every week, more and more details come out surrounding the status of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Fans of Vanderpump Rules were shaken to their core when it came out that Tom was cheating on Ariana with Rachel Leviss.

And with everyone so shaken, it has viewers begging for Season 11 as soon as possible. That excitement brings an eagerness to know every detail in the meantime. For a long time, it was unclear if Tom and Rachel would even be back for the next season.

But once it was confirmed that they would be, Ariana said she wouldn’t be having it. She didn’t want to film with either of them. Recent events have shown she wasn’t so lucky, at least when it came to Tom. But new developments make things even more interesting, including this one.

Tom and Ariana get closer and closer

(Photo by: Martin Riese via Instagram)

The VPR cast was recently photographed with Martin Riese. Martin is a self-proclaimed water sommelier, and photos seemed to show him taking the stars on a water-tasting journey. The cast posed for a group shot for Martin’s Instagram story, featuring Tom in the front and Ariana in the back.

Fans who have been following this saga closely will know this is the first time Tom and Ariana have posed for a photo together since their breakup. Initially, Ariana didn’t want to have to film with Tom at all, but that soon proved impossible. Multiple leaks have shown the pair in the same room with the cameras rolling. But this is the first time the two have appeared somewhat friendly.

In previous leaks from the pair, one of them always looked upset, understandably so. Here, things seemed normal. Still, it’s not hard to imagine how Ariana must’ve been feeling on the inside. She’s said multiple times that the show will not work with Tom back. But we’ll just have to wait and see.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO SEE FROM TOM AND ARIANA IN SEASON 11? WHAT MORE WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE BEFORE THEN?