Heather Dubrow Celebrates Husband Terry After Health Scare

Terry Dubrow has made a fortune off of people seeking eternal youth and physical perfection. He and his wife, Heather Dubrow, themselves drink at the fountain of youth. No gimmick is too expensive or too extreme to pass over. Leeches to the abdomen anyone?

Needless to say, there is no outwitting father time. No matter what the Dubrows look like, there is no stopping cell degeneration. Simply put, health issues surface as the body ages.

And unfortunately, Terry came face to face with his own mortality after suffering a mini-stroke earlier this month. Thankfully, the good doctor is doing well with no complications.

Terry has fully recovered

Over the weekend, Heather took to social media to praise her husband’s recovery after the shocking health scare. The Real Housewives of Orange County star called it an “appreciation post” in honor of Terry.

“Appreciation post for my love @drdubrow,” Heather wrote. “Thank god you’re healthy and strong ! I love you Honyi.”

The post included a picture of Heather and Terry. The brunette beauty donned a jumpsuit, and is embracing her husband, who is flexing his right arm.

The medical term for the kind of mini-stroke that Terry experienced on August 3 is Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA). The couple were out to dinner with their son Nicholas Dubrow, 19, at the time.

Terry started experiencing slurred speech, at which point Nicholas called 911. After medical intervention and testing, it was determined that the reality TV star has a hole between the upper chambers of his heart. This spacing is meant to close after birth, but in Terry’s case, it did not happen. A blood clot passed through the hole, or a patent foramen ovale, and went to Terry’s brain.

“I learned many things from this terrifying experience,” Terry said at the time. “One: If you or anyone around you shows possible signs of a stroke, time is critical. You have five hours to get to a hospital to save your life. Two: If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots. Three: PFO is more common (20-30%) than people realize and TIAs and strokes can occur in anyone at any age.”

Thankfully, Terry has no lingering issues.

