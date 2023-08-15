Jessel Taank Responds After Being Called Out for Supposed ‘Private School’ Past

Things are continually looking up for Real Housewives of New York Season 14. The soft reboot had many unsure at first, but the new cast members are proving themselves as worthy, entertaining additions to the Bravo canon. Well, mostly.

One of the standout stars thus far has been Jessel Taank. Already, she’s created some pretty infamous moments in RHONY history. And while some find her perhaps over-the-top, many agree that she’s hilarious, and maybe even the best part of the reboot.

Of course, a Housewife that good is going to come with some baggage. Dishonesty is usually par for the course with The Housewives. While Jessel was accused of hiding an elite private school upbringing, she’s now cleared up those rumors. So, no dishonest accusations should be sent to her just yet!

Jessel’s humble beginnings

Twitter user @LouisStaples tweeted that Jessel’s schooling was far from underprivileged. He wrote, “I am cackling at Jessel describing herself as an immigrant who came to the US and worked her way up from the bottom … when she went to one of the most elite private girls’ schools in London.”

Jessel was said to have attended St. Paul’s Girls’ School in West London. That claim seemed verifiable through a few biographical websites. Louis went on to show that fees for a three-year high school education would be about $40,000. Louis also pointed out that this info completely reframed Jessel’s conversations with Sai De Silva.

However, Jessel has now spoken out. She got in touch with Louis to deny the claims. He removed the original tweet, and apologized. You can see what he wrote below:

Hi #RHONY fans, I made a bit of a boo boo – I read online that Jessel went to a an elite private school in London and posted about it. But she very politely got in touch with me personally to clarify that this isn’t true. I feel bad for repeating false info – I’m sorry! pic.twitter.com/mco0Y8Z7vS — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) August 15, 2023

Glad that’s all cleared up! Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WOULD YOU HAVE BEEN SURPRISED IF JESSEL DID GO TO AN ELITE PRIVATE SCHOOL? ARE YOU GLAD JESSEL SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT IMMEDIATELY?