Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Still in Talks With Bravo for Deal To Return to Pump Rules

Before anyone gets excited about Rachel Raquel Leviss returning to Vanderpump Rules, I beg of you to keep a few things in mind. Fans are clearly not impressed at what they’ve seen come out from Season 11. And the cast isn’t helping by clapping back at viewers who have expressed an opinion.

The feedback could very well be why in the last five minutes of filming, Bravo drops a nugget about the possibility of Rachel making an appearance. Despite implications she’s taking care of her mental health or boarding the strike train, perhaps all is not lost for Rachel’s arrival. The Messenger has the scoop.

Saving Season 11?

We all know it’s highly doubtful that what comes after Scandoval will create the same impact. But fans wanted closure and the cast wanted Rachel’s blood. Now that everything appears to be copacetic with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, does Rachel have a shot at redemption?

Spies are now saying all is not lost as far as Rachel’s return to the crime scene. “Bravo and Evolution are still trying to piece together a deal with her,” an insider shared. But, but what about putting mental health first and choosing life over a check? What about being the star witness in the legal case of the century?

Maybe the network and production company are shaking in their boots after reviewing current footage because the core cast isn’t cutting it. What viewers might not be able to tolerate at this juncture would be the female stars obliterating Rachel if she returns. Not after the photos and “hugging” we’ve seen. It would be both predictable and exhausting.

It’s important to point out that no one in Rachel’s camp has commented. She could be holding out for the big money even though she has a pre-existing contract. But as of right now, they might need her to come back to save Season 11. Stay tuned.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RACHEL MIGHT COME BACK? WILL YOU WATCH IF SHE NEVER RETURNS TO THE SHOW? WHAT DO YOU THINK RACHEL SHOULD DO?