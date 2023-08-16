Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Forgives Herself After Scandoval

It’s been several months since the news of Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss’ affair broke the internet. And now, she’s sharing her side of the story.

Rachel, who confessed to sleeping with her supposed best friend’s boyfriend (of nearly 10 years) for seven months, has undoubtedly been one of the most infamous characters in reality TV these days. The story was chilling and even more shocking as viewers watched Rachel smile in Ariana Madix’s face as she secretly shagged her boyfriend while all three of them were under the same roof.

Once the story became the talk of the Bravoverse, Rachel went into total blackout mode. Besides her reunion appearance, where the cast read her for filth, she hasn’t said much. But today, she’s talking. And it’s to Bethenny Frankel of all people.

Rachel forgives herself for the affair

In a new interview with Bethenny, Rachel dished about her stay at an Arizona mental health facility. Although the reality star had the chance to check in before filming the reunion, she chose to complete her contractual obligations. Regarding her stay, she said the facility completed a thorough check of her belongings before admitting her.

“They searched my bags for anything that they needed to confiscate, and I was kind of thrown into this place where there’s a lot of new faces, and I was already carrying so much shame that it was difficult for me to be like, ‘Hi, I’m Raquel!'” Rachel explained.

“But, as time went on, I was able to warm up and really share my story in an authentic, honest way, and I was met with grace and compassion from my peers, and a big part of my journey is learning to be compassionate with myself as well.”

And speaking of compassion, when Bethenny asked the Vanderpump Rules star whether or not she had forgiven herself, she answered confidently. “Yeah, I do.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S INTERVIEW WITH RACHEL? ARE YOU HAPPY TO HEAR SHE’S FORGIVEN HERSELF?