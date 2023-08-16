Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Questions ‘Authenticity’ of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s Relationship

When it comes to reality TV, authenticity is always being called into question. The genre purports to be real, but sometimes, it’s all just too good to be true.

Many Vanderpump Rules viewers felt that way with Scandoval — that the drama was all too convenient. Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss. While it seems believable enough, theories circulated nonetheless.

And frankly, some things felt a little beyond explanation. Like Tom and Ariana living in the same house. They can’t afford separate places? Well, Rachel has her own theories. But let’s not forget she’s got skin in the game.

Tom said he and Ariana were “business partners”

Rachel went on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B, for a two-part tell-all interview. Part one dropped on August 16. Bethenny asked, “How much do you think [Tom and Ariana’s] relationship is real?” Rachel laughed before responding.

“Honestly, I don’t … no, I know. I would not be involved in this affair, secrecy-type of situation if I thought there was longevity in this relationship between Tom and Ariana.” But of course, she would say that. A cheater would say anything to rationalize their behavior. And she proves that by sharing what Tom told her.

She continued, “The people closest to them could see that their relationship hasn’t been what they portray on camera, and Tom always told me they’re a brand, they’re an image, they work together to make brand deals and they are business partners.” But again, obviously, Tom would say anything to have his cake and eat it too. Rachel cannot be that naïve.

Rachel claims she gave Tom a key

Beyond that, Rachel commented on the fact that Tom and Ariana have been living together. She questioned why that might happen if they supposedly hate each other. She even claimed, “I actually gave Tom the key to my apartment while I was away at the Meadows, and he had a free place to stay and chose to stay in the house with Ariana.” Interesting if true.

But she has the burden of proof. Granted, she gave a slight concession regarding Tom’s finances. “I know that a lot of his money was wrapped up in the bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, and I know that Ariana’s been doing a lot of brand deals.”

But even then, she continued with the theories. “I don’t know their situations but I do know it isn’t really that surprising that they’re living together in my eyes because it’s been this way. They haven’t been an authentic couple, romantic, intimate…”

Again, interesting theories, but the burden of proof is all on her. Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

