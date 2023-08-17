Kenya Moore Discusses RHOA Wives Going On Strike During Season 5

Kenya Moore is always one to spill the tea, and during her interview with Carlos King, she did just that.

Before we get into the meat of this story, let’s take a little trip down memory lane. During Season 5 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, there was more than enough drama to go around. If you remember, this is the season Kenya and Porsha Williams joined the show. However, it’s also the season Kim Zolciak left (with her belly, wig, and toe — NeNe Leakes said it, not us).

Before Kim stormed off set and shoved the cameraman on the way, the ladies were confronting her over her bad behavior. She skipped events, left scenes early, and didn’t go on ONE single cast trip. How TF does that work? Anyway, because it looked like the producers were giving Kim preferential treatment, the Housewives went on strike! Hell, YES, ladies! Consequently, the production team had to scramble to find other ‘wives to film with. Why? Because they couldn’t waste a production week.

So even though Season 5 of RHOA gave us iconic moments like “Gone with the wind fabulous” and “265 Days a year,” none of that would’ve happened if it weren’t for NeNe, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Phaedra Parks striking against the network.

Porsha was a (great) last-minute addition

According to the former Miss USA, Porsha was a last-minute hire due to the OGs and vets going on strike. “The casting was closed. They cast Porsha after Kim walked off because they didn’t know what [would happen] with Kim. And so Porsha was the replacement Housewife,” she revealed to Carlos.

“No shade to Porsha, [but] I’m just saying how it happened.”

“So when she walked off, that opened up the casting again … that’s how that happened.”

Well, listen here, Porsha was the best damn Housewife, that is, but almost never was I’ve ever seen. Despite her first season being a major snoozefest, the RHOA vet really turned it up in her following seasons. And playing with the girls of Atlanta set her up to be the perfect narrator on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Come on, Porsha — Atlanta needs (and wants) you back.

