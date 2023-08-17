NeNe Leakes’ Landlord Suing Her for Rent at Swagg Boutique Store

It seems Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes might have some business to tend to. But she’s been busy making sure people know she’s hung out with Peter Thomas and her boyfriend whom she sometimes doesn’t claim. One must have priorities, you know.

In the interim, NeNe may or may not have forgotten to pay rent on her Swagg Boutique store. Now her former landlord is coming in hot and he wants to go to court. TMZ has the scoop.

No bag for Swagg

According to court documents, the shopping center landlord where Swagg lived is a bit miffed because NeNe has some back rent due. Apparently, NeNe signed a lease agreement in 2017 and in 2021 extended it for one more year.

In January 2022, NeNe allegedly vacated the premises when her lease was up but left a hefty remaining balance. Now the landlord is looking for approximately $22,900 but since NeNe is rich bitch , this shouldn’t be an issue.

The property person also says they sent NeNe a very nice letter last month, politely requesting the unpaid amount be fulfilled, but NeNe must have lost accidentally misplaced it because the money never arrived.

Unfortunately, what I’m sure was a mishap on NeNe’s part has now become a court case. The landlord wants back rent, damages, and attorney fees. HOW RUDE. While I’m sure this is all a silly misunderstanding, NeNe will in fact have to address these claims.

Swagg faced an untimely demise thanks to Covid and shut down in 2020. After she started having “going out of business” sales, the writing was on the wall. NeNe is also being bothered by this ordeal while she’s navigating having her son in jail on a felony fentanyl charge. But he’ll be in there through the holidays, so at least she knows where to send his Christmas cards.

