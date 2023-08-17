Rachel Leviss Claims Tom Sandoval Was Offered Producer Credit for Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Bethenny Frankel’s exclusive interview with Rachel Leviss continued on August 17, and Rachel continued to drop bombshells. Of course, many of her claims are lacking some much-needed evidence.

Evidence is indeed the word of the day, especially since many Vanderpump Rules fans are now beginning to speculate that Scandoval was entirely staged. Considering the ratings Rachel, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix brought in with this scandal, the theory is understandable.

But regardless of whether it was staged or not, it was clear to see that Tom benefited a great deal from all the unfolding events. However, Rachel has now claimed that Tom benefited even more than what the viewers saw.

Scandoval was “fabricated” … without Rachel knowing?

Rachel suggested that Tom was more involved in Scandoval than anyone realized. According to her, he was rewarded for it. “He did tell me during negotiations for Season 11 that he was offered a producer credit for Season 11. So, I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all.” Tom did admittedly bring in a great deal of ratings and revenue.

She continued, “To me, that’s just kinda gross, because it seems — it makes me skeptical. Was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result?” Rachel’s phrasing is so bizarre. She’s speaking as if she were a viewer — an outside observer.

If Scandoval were staged, why wouldn’t Rachel be privy to that? She had a pretty integral hand in bringing Scandoval to pass, but she speaks as if she had no part in it. This is part of a pattern of language Rachel’s used to extricate herself from the events of Season 10.

Unless, of course, she’s telling the truth, in which case, Tom is even more scummy than we realized. Then again, few would put it past him to cause a cheating scandal for more money, even unbeknownst to the others involved in the scandal. But presently, Rachel’s claim is unsubstantiated.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

