Rachel Leviss Didn’t See Lisa Vanderpump As a ‘Safe Space’

Vanderpump Rules has gone through so much over just the last four months that it’s easy to forget the show’s namesake. Lisa Vanderpump initially claimed her fame as a Real Housewife and restauranteur.

But VPR has spun off to such success that it’s easy to forget it was a spinoff in the first place. Especially after everyone was captivated by Rachel Leviss’ betrayal of Ariana Madix with Tom Sandoval.

And while Lisa is often a voice of reason on Pump Rules, Rachel has claimed she’s not as good as some might think. She shared the details in part two of her interview with Bethenny Frankel on August 17.

Lisa didn’t care about Rachel’s ‘best interests’

Bethenny asked if there was anyone Rachel could go to for safety during Scandoval’s fallout, such as Lisa. Rachel said, “There really isn’t anybody that’s a safe place to go to. I don’t think that anybody on that show has my best interests at heart, so it’s hard for me to be so trusting like I once was.”

Not to fall for Rachel’s sympathy bait, but she is saying something important. While it’s hard to say whether even Rachel has her best interests at heart, she’s probably right that likely no one on VPR is working for Rachel’s benefit. Unfortunately, show business is often a game of self-interest.

All the more reason for workers to go on strike. Yes, Rachel brought a lot of misfortune on herself. But when taking her statement broadly, in a vacuum, it does matter. Reality TV stars are so routinely exploited that, even though Rachel has so much blame to carry, it’s not hard to believe that no one had her back.

While it’s easy to say, ‘That’s showbiz baby,’ maybe it shouldn’t be. Perhaps up-and-comers should know what they’re signing up for. And, of course, take everything Rachel says with a grain of salt.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024 for Season 11.

