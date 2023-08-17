Rachel Leviss Doubles Down on Claims Scheana Shay Assaulted Her: ‘I Didn’t Feel Safe’

Those who listened to part one of Bethenny Frankel’s exclusive interview with Rachel Leviss know there was plenty of sympathy-baiting going on. Now, with part two, there’s even more to be had.

Rachel took plenty of jabs at her Vanderpump Rules co-stars in part one, including Scheana Shay. Rachel claimed that Scheana gave Rachel a place to stay, then crafted a narrative about her status as a caregiver and Rachel’s status as needy.

Now, Rachel’s repeating her claims that Scheana assaulted her in the wake of Tom Sandoval’s infidelity to Ariana Madix. Previous claims stated Scheana shoved, punched, and threw Rachel’s phone to the ground. Scheana admitted to pushing and throwing the phone, but only that.

Rachel thought she “deserved” the assault

Rachel reiterated her story to Bethenny. “Scheana did physically assault me that night, and I have a permanent scar on my eyebrow. At the moment I thought I deserved it. That’s why I just stood there and let it happen. She pushed me as hard as she could against a brick wall.”

Point by point, she explained, “The back of my head hit the wall pretty hard, and then she socked me in the eye, and I was in shock. She threw my phone in the street and then called Ariana from her phone, and I immediately ran to my phone and – it was a brand new iPhone so I was like, ‘Oh no, is it cracked?’ but it was fine.” Thank goodness.

She went on, “I called Tom immediately and I was like, ‘Scheana just punched me in the face,’ and he was like, ‘Oh I know, I heard her say to Ariana “I just punched that bitch in the face and threw her phone in the street.”’ So, it’s just nuts that she’s doubled down on this narrative that I’m a liar and a cheat, and that I completely fabricated this assault for whatever reason.”

Is this what Rachel signed on for?

Rachel went on to explain the personal fallout from the events as she described them. “I don’t think that filing a restraining order was out of question because she was making this punch emoji on a post that she made with Ariana, saying ‘I’ve always got your back,’ and it just – I didn’t feel safe.”

She explained the unfairness of it all in her mind. “So, it’s just unfortunate that I’ve been … it just doesn’t make sense to me how I can be assaulted, and then still have so much vitriol and [still be the villain].” While Rachel is a clear villain, it’s strange how she appeared to receive more abuse after Scandoval than Tom did.

Bethenny warned that people would tell Rachel she chose to “sign up for this.” Rachel responded, “You know what Bethenny? I really thought that reality TV was gonna be fun. I thought it would be a great experience for me to step out of my comfort zone.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

