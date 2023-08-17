Rachel Leviss Wasn’t Paid for Bethenny Frankel Interview

The world media is seemingly revolving around Bethenny Frankel and Britney Spears, two names I never thought I would use in the same sentence. While Brit is dealing with Sam, Beth is dealing with Rachel Leviss.

Rachel finally broke her silence after spending months at a mental health care facility. She basically ran off after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion to lick her wounds after the lashing she received. Rachel has revealed some very interesting things about her Pump Rules salary and apparently breaking her silence didn’t exactly break the bank either. ET has the scoop.

It was a freebee for Frankel

Bethenny’s interview with Rachel is getting a lot of divided feedback. Some fans feel it’s time to move on and give her a break. Others are fully prepared to go medieval on her ass. While the cast seems to have somewhat warmed to Tom Sandoval, Rachel isn’t getting the same treatment.

It might not have been a great decision to choose Bethenny as “the one,” but she’s currently the force behind unionizing reality television, and Rachel could be involved. That said, she received no payment for spilling her guts on Beth’s podcast.

An insider shared, “Rachel wasn’t paid for her interview with Bethenny. Bethenny offered her an unedited long-form platform where she could speak freely. Rachel knew no other outlet would give her that freedom.” Ah that Bethenny, certainly a SHREWD businesswoman.

Rachel and Bethenny’s interview will wind up being in three parts. After episode three, the entire thing will be available on YouTube so every moment can be analyzed by VPR fans.

While Bravo recently teased they are still trying to work with Rachel to get her back filming, it’s highly unlikely. Production on Season 11 is nearing the end and not for nothing, her appearance might have floated them a Season 12.

We’ll have to wait and see what other bombs are dropped tomorrow. I expect it’s no coincidence Rachel and the Jimmy Hoffa of reality tv have teamed up. Stay tuned.

