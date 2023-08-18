Rachel Leviss Accuses Lala Kent of Buying House Out From Under Brock Davies

Rachel Leviss was, perhaps, ill-advised to go on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast and present herself as any kind of victim. After all, she did spend seven plus months sleeping with Ariana Madix’s ex-boyfriend right under her own nose.

Nevertheless, the former Vanderpump Rules star has spent three podcasts segments painting herself to be a victim. And one issue she is taking is the fact that her co-stars are making money off her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Ariana received endorsements and a role in a Lifetime movie. Even Sandoval made out better. He is still touring with Sandoval & The Most Extras and currently filming for Season 11 of the hit reality TV show.

Lala Kent made a fortune on “Send It To Darrell” merch, from which she was able to make a quickie cash down-payment on a house. Kudos to her. So the only person left to stew in her own demise is Rachel herself.

Rachel said her “brand is shot”

“I think the most disturbing thing … is when I sent out that cease and desist from my litigator to all of the cast to not share the video that was taken without my consent, Lala decided to use that and be like, ‘Oh my God, don’t contact me directly, contact my attorney, Darrell [Miller]. Have your people send it to my people you dumb bitch, or whatever the heck her message was,” Rachel explained.

The disgraced reality TV star accused Lala of buying out the home that Brock Davies was interested in buying.

“Then she started making these sweatshirts that said, ‘Send it to Darrell,’ and I guess she has made enough for a down-payment on her new house in Palm Springs. The same house that she bought out from under the rug, because Brock was interested in buying that house but, it just happened so quickly. I don’t know, the details don’t matter,” she continued.

Rachel continued to complain that her former co-stars found ways to monetize Scandoval. She opined, “so many people are using this opportunity, and this scandal to monetize for their own benefit, and I’m left here broke. And my name has been raked through the coals. I don’t have business opportunities. My brand is shot.”

Again, Rachel would, perhaps, be well advised not to mourn her current position. She could have well avoided all of this had she not slept with her best friend’s man. At the start of Season 10, Rachel was newly single and riding high. Perhaps she has more work to do in terms of personal responsibility.

