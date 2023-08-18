Rachel Leviss Says Bravo Treated Her Better Once They Got Bethenny’s Legal Letter

Now that Bethenny Frankel and Rachel Leviss are mentioning it all, Bravo is singing a different tune.

As we know, the world has been up in arms since it found out about Rachel and Tom Sandoval’s seven-month affair. Following the news, Rachel and Tom became public enemy number one. And rightfully so. Their co-stars had strong feelings; watchers had even stronger emotions, and hell — even Adele had something to say.

Viewers expected the reunion to be intense as the facts behind this story are just so damn intriguing. But intense doesn’t even describe what we watched. It was lethal. And we can’t say we’re surprised. Everyone was running high on emotions, and like we’ve seen many times, the reunion is your chance to really read the girls down.

But now that Rachel has spoken about the culture behind the scenes, it makes us look at things in a different light.

Is Bravo treating Rachel better following Bethenny’s reckoning?

During their three-part interview, Bethenny spoke with Rachel about her reality TV reckoning. In other words, Bethenny is attempting to rally the reality TV stars of the world to unionize against the networks. She’s demanding better contracts, residual pay, and to get rid of “The Bethenny Clause.”

We’ve heard rumblings about who is involved and who isn’t, but nothing has been confirmed. However, Rachel said that following Bethenny’s legal letter to Bravo, they’ve started treating her better.

“Just a few days ago somebody reached out from the network and offered for security to be at my house,” she said. “It’s like, it’s a little too late. All of the death threats were happening months ago, and you were aware of it, yet did absolutely nothing to protect anybody.”

“After that legal letter went out, all of a sudden, they’re offering services. So it’s a little fishy.”

Following B’s letter, there hasn’t been much news about what’s next for the reality TV reckoning. But you know we’re keeping our ears to the streets in case anything juicy comes next.

