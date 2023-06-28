Adele Trashes Tom Sandoval During Vegas Residency

The legacy of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair has reached such a strata that the Hollywood elite has heard about it as well. Just recently, Jennifer Lawrence spoke of her shock at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Now, Adele has shown her interest in Scandoval during a recent performance. The Grammy award winner songstress engaged with her crowd Monday and asked what Sandoval’s profession was. Clearly, Adele has not watched the show but is keen to know the background.

Sandoval is referred to as “the guy who cheated”

Referring to Sandoval as, “the guy who cheated,” Adele asked what he did for a living. “Is he, like, the manager at the store?” she asked the audience.

Of course, the answer is that Sandoval was an original cast member on Vanderpump Rules. He dabbled in this and that, always fueled by an obsession for galaxy lights and sequins. For a day job, he bartended at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants before opening his own establishment, Schwartz & Sandy’s, with co-star Tom Schwartz.

A member of her team approached the singer from the side of the stage. “He’s trash,” the man said of Ariana Madix’s ex-boyfriend. That’s also true. But it did not answer Adele’s question and she persisted on the topic. She was finally told that Sandoval is a “server” and “tries to sing.”

Indeed, after the breakup of Sandoval’s relationship and his reputation, he went on tour with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. Sandoval pays this ragtag group to help him realize his mid-life crisis dream of performance stardom.

The reality is, he is struggling to fill seats. And the likes of Andy Cohen and former co-star Brittany Cartwright have snubbed invitations to hear him sing.

Meanwhile, his most loyal groupie, Raquel is still in a voluntary mental health facility. Her inclusion in Season 11 remains to be seen, as filming has already begun for the next season.

