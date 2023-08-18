Rachel Leviss Starting Podcast About Being ‘The Other Woman’

Bethenny Frankel immediately drew criticism when she decided to host Rachel Leviss on her podcast. Many Vanderpump Rules fans felt Bethenny was giving a platform to the perpetrator when victims are the ones who need to be heard.

But apparently, that concept has flown over both Bethenny’s and Rachel’s heads. Immediately, everyone sniffed out the commercial nature of the interview. Bethenny undoubtedly knew how many clicks she could pull from an interview with Rachel.

Of course, there must’ve been something on Rachel’s end. And it wasn’t just the chance to defend herself. In a bid for cross-promotion, Rachel told Bethenny that she was going to start a podcast regarding her experience with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Rachel wants to keep sharing her “side of the story”

“I really am impassioned by learning about myself and the psychology behind all of this,” Rachel said. “I am taking the steps to start my own podcast. I feel like it would be a great way to share my side of the story and bring on experts that really understand the psychology behind it.” Rachel’s shared her side of the story in three parts of this interview.

Yet, she continued, “I feel like this is an area that’s untapped because nobody really wants to talk about being ‘the other woman.’ For as many people that are hurt by this affair, there is equally as many people that have been that.” It’s not a stretch to say her experience in therapy spurred her sudden interest in the psychology of infidelity.

This would almost be funny if it weren’t so sad. The reason no one wants to talk about being “the other woman,” is because most women who have been in that role recognize the wrongness of their actions and attempt atonement. If this interview has proven anything, it’s that Rachel hasn’t taken enough responsibility for her actions.

And make no mistake, Rachel was used by Tom and by Bravo in many regards. But that doesn’t absolve her the way she seems to think it does.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RACHEL’S RIGHT? IS THERE AN UNTAPPED MARKET FOR ‘THE OTHER WOMAN?’ OR IS SHE PAINFULLY MISGUIDED?