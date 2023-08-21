Austen Kroll Gives Update on Whether There’s Romance in His Life

The real question here is whether Southern Charm viewers can and want to handle another sloppy romance of Austen Kroll’s. He’ll sweet talk his next lady just enough to raise some expectations, then deliver on absolutely nothing. If there’s a round-about way to disengage from commitment, it’s our Southern Charm star.

In fact, Austen’s romance drama recalls a different Southern Charm leading man from a different era. And it seems that his make out session with Taylor Ann Green will be causing massive drama within the cast this season. Especially to Olivia Flowers, the woman Austen was romancing before back tracking on his level of commitment.

Craig suggests the Green Line Test

Yet despite all the emotional carnage, Austen is dreaming of the next lady that will grab at his heart strings. This person has yet to materialize, but we can only imagine what drama may be attached to Austen’s next conquest.

On the August 17 episode of his Pillows and Beer podcast that he co-hosts with Craig Conover, Austen admitted to be thinking about starting another relationship.

The Southern Charm co-stars started discussing indicative body language and “couple photos.”

“Have you looked into the green line test at all?” Craig suggested. “It’s basically this analysis of couples’ pictures and how healthy their relationship is based on how they take a picture together.”

Notably, Austen admitted that he would get “so much stress” from such a test. The test draws a line through the torsos of a couple in a photo. The placement of each line supposedly indicates the power dynamic within the couple. Such a philosophy claims to predict the future of a couple.

“When am I going to take another couple photo, Craig?” Austen mused. “I’m kind of interested to see who I’m gonna end up with. I know that you are. I know that you’re, like, ‘I wonder what that person is gonna look like.’”

While “excited” for his friend, Craig suggested Austen move slowly into another relationship.

“I think the non-rushing, take the foot off the gas, and put on the cruise control is … I don’t want to say the ‘answer,’ but I think that’s perfect for right now,” he opined. Craig is notably in a long-distance relationship with NYC based fashion contributor, and Summer House star, Paige DeSorbo.

“Craig’s always sittin’ here talkin’ about Paige, and I’m not gonna lie, it makes me a little, like, ‘Aw, man. When am I gonna find someone?’” Austen explained. “Which, once again, I’m absolutely in no rush. I want it to be right and good and great. But I just wonder what it looks like for me.”

“It’s probably gonna be a lot of smiling and happiness and straight ‘green line’ pictures,” Craig said.

Kudos to Craig for the optimism. The more cynical among us foresee more drama in Austen’s future. Though perhaps, finding the right woman would finally encourage him to settle down and really commit.

Southern Charm Season 9 premieres on Bravo September 14 at 9/8c.

