Kenya Moore Slams Real Housewives of Atlanta Editing

Most fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta claim the show’s not what it used to be. Many would say that the show’s most iconic talents have already left the cameras behind. Still, there’s usually at least one star for everyone to love.

While many call Marlo Hampton boring, others hold her close in their hearts. Others say the show’s become too focused on Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and/or Kenya Moore. And for some fans, that’s great. But others tire easily of seeing one Housewife too much.

But apparently, Kenya has her own qualms with which Housewives get the attention that they do. Or at the very least, the way the attention is distributed. Fans who follow the star closely know she’s taken a few shots at Bravo lately, and it appears she’s not stopping.

Kenya’s confused about her unaired event

I wasn’t invited but I invited to the “rebranding last minute storyline event” but I invited the entire cast to another event I threw and all attended but it was edited out of the show ? #RHOA https://t.co/FZGNeavBLx — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 21, 2023

Twitter user @TheCarterFilez commented on RHOA Season 15’s aversion to showcasing Kenya’s growing Hair Spa business. And more particularly, what they chose to feature instead. “Kenya/Drew/Kandi not showing up to Marlo’s event but yet it’s being aired over Kenya’s salon journey.” Many fans agreed, calling Marlo boring and wanting more Kenya instead.

Kenya quote tweeted the observation and wrote, “I wasn’t invited but I [was] invited to the ‘rebranding last minute storyline event’ but I invited the entire cast to another event I threw and all attended but it was edited out of the show [confused emoji].” That seemingly confirmed what fans believed — that Bravo was giving Kenya the short end of the stick.

But theories abounded as to why. One fan replied, “Told yah Kenya getting the Nene treatment from bravo,” adding, “They will not let any of these girls get too big.” Others simply assumed that production didn’t like her on a personal level. And perhaps the feeling’s mutual with the housewife taking multiple shots at the network lately.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KENYA IS TELLING THE TRUTH? IS PRODUCTION SIDELINING HER? DO YOU WANT TO SEE MORE OF HER?