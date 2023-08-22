Bachelorette Charity Lawson Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 32

The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson gave out her final rose. Dotun Olubeko proposed to her, and she joyfully accepted. But during a live segment of After the Final Rose, he had a surprise for Charity.

Welcome to the ballroom, Charity!

“So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down. And you know that we’ve talked about this about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on Dancing with the Stars,” Dotun said.

Charity was shocked, and thrilled. She quipped about her sparkly gold dress, “I’m looking like the Mirrorball right now!”

So far, we know that Charity will be competing against Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. There was speculation that Gerry Turner, also known as The Golden Bachelor, may take a spin around the ballroom. The remainder of the Season 32 cast of DWTS will be announced on September 13 on Good Morning America.

We also know that Alfonso Ribeiro will be hosting with Julianne Hough. The former dance pro and judge will replace Tyra Banks. “It feels like we’re in the older seasons of Dancing with the Stars, with the wisdom and the knowledge of all the years of experience, but with the sense of nostalgia and home from the earlier seasons,” Julianne stated. I love that nostalgic vibe.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will be judging again this season. Sadly, the legendary Len Goodman passed away shortly after announcing his retirement. I’m sure the show will pay tribute to the longtime judge. No one can replace Len.

Dancing with the Stars will return in the fall, on Monday nights from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be streaming live on Disney+.

