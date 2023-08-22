Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Want Second Crappie Lake Season

Bravo might not have realized what a dynamic duo Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are. Their comedic chops made Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake the feel-good summer show that viewers needed.

The former Real Housewives of New York stars traveled to the small town of Benton, Illinois to help spruce up the town. The ladies held Christmas in July, helped construct a playground, and started a weekly Crappie Hour party at the motel. Of course, Sonja flashed her thong at the Christmas party. Just seeing the ladies living their best life in the motel was hilarious. Sonja looked like a hoarder.

Will Sonja and Luann get a second season?

Sonja spoke to Decider about her experience in Benton. “In my heart of hearts, I knew people were gonna love it because it was just slapstick funny,” Sonja said of the show. “But at the same time, you really got to see Benton and the people there and how wonderful they were.”

So, what was Sonja’s favorite event in Benton? The talent show where she and Luann sparred over the finale song. “But the variety show, I’m proudest of because it really was me and Luann bringing it together and the people of the town,” she stated. “It’s going to be an ongoing fundraiser and a way to show off their talent.”

Sonja stayed in touch with some of the townspeople in Benton. And leaving Benton was difficult. “I was very emotional with Craig. I got very close to him and his brother and his family, his wife, we had a fish fry together,” Sonja explained. “They’re gonna come back up in November — him and the new mayor [will] help me with my house because I have renters now and I need things zhuzhed up again and so they love helping me.” Bravo, can we please get some cameras over there?

Sonja shared that she’s “manifesting” a second season of the show. Come on, Bravo. Give us some more of Luann and Sonja mudding again.

In the meantime, you can catch Luann and Sonja in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (the RHONY: Legacy edition) in December 2023.

