Jessel Taank Laughs off Rumor She Moved to NYC for Real Housewives Gig

Jessel Taank is one of the biggest personalities on the rebooted Real Housewives of New York. During a weekend at co-star Erin Lichy’s Hamptons home, Jessel complained about not being able to connect to Wi-Fi. And that the heat was not working. She also insulted a gift from Jenna Lyons. Even if you don’t like the lingerie, Jessel, just accept it and smile.

The fashion publicist was open about her IVF journey and the challenge of raising twin boys with her husband, Pavit Randhawa. And Jessel would like everyone to know that she is back at work.

Jessel invited Erin out for coffee in Tribeca, which is where Erin lives. Jessel remarked that the area was “really up and coming.” A shocked Erin replied, “It’s not. It’s there!” When Jessel responded that Tribeca had “a lot of potential,” Erin almost lost it.

Did Jessel move to New York just to be on RHONY?

@Deuxmoi reported a claim that Jessel didn’t reside in New York. Taste of Reality shared the claim on their Instagram page. The source alleged that Jessel’s apartment was “rented.” And Jessel moved to New York City to secure her apple on RHONY. So, that is why Jessel “knew nothing about Tribeca.” That is quite a reach.

If you expected Jessel to stay mum on the subject, you don’t know our newest out-spoken housewife. “My husband and kids are rented too. Found them on craigslist,” Jessel commented. Mic drop!

And, because Tribeca is in the spotlight, Million Dollar Listing star Fredrik Eklund gave his opinion. He told The Daily Dish, “Erin is correct! Tribeca is the most expensive zip code in New York and attracts more celebrity buyers than any other neighborhood for two decades now. If you don’t know this, you’re not a New Yorker,” he added.

