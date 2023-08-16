Jessel Taank Dishes on Raising Twins: ‘Very Intense’

Jessel Taank is part of the refreshing and revamped Real Housewives of New York cast. She is a fashion publicist and the first South Asian participant of the franchise. She’s also getting a reputation for callously voicing her opinion at all times.

On a more personal level, Jessel shared her fertility journey with RHONY fans, including in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive her twin boys. The challenges of parenting her kids has also come up within the group. Jessel’s castmates were most surprised to hear that she and her husband haven’t been intimate since the toddlers were born.

But clearly, Jessel is very passionate about sharing her parenting story with fans. It’s been the topic she most comments on in interviews. And the discussion continues with a recent sit-down with PEOPLE.

Jessel spoke about the reasons she shared her IVF story and commented on public reaction to it. The RHONY newbie called sharing her life on screen “very surreal” to watch.

Conceiving and raising Kai and Rio was “a huge part” of Jessel’s recent life. As such, the effects of parenting two spirited children dwarfs much of her storyline.

The fashion publicist revealed that Kai and Rio just hit a huge milestone and “have just started actually talking.”

“It’s really fun to see their personalities develop,” Jessel gushed. “And they are just so active. It’s been a lot.”

The boys are starting daycare in the fall, and Jessel has been “prepping for school.” And it seems like mom is really looking forward to the help. She has “double the trouble” after all and admits to feeling “stressed” at times.

“It’ll be really fun to see how they handle that,” she explained. “I feel like we can’t keep them entertained enough no matter what we do. We go to the park, we’re playing with other kids, but they need constant stimulation, so I think it’ll be great for them to be exposed to more friends their age and have that constant stimulation throughout the day.”

Raising twins is like “a rave”

“The way I like to describe it is, you buy tickets to a rave and you want to go to the rave, but then when you’re at the rave you just can’t leave,” Jessel said. “You’re constantly dancing to the music and it’s very intense. But I wouldn’t change it for anything because there are the positives.”

“They have each other and they will always have each other. They have such different personalities and it’s quite fascinating. They’re the same but they’ve each developed into their own little self, and that’s been such a great experience for my husband and I,” Jessel revealed.

Catch more of Jessel and her family on the Real Housewives of New York Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

