Reason John Fuda and Paulie Connell Were Fueding Filming RHONJ Reportedly Revealed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey always delivers when it comes to drama. What we didn’t expect from the upcoming Season 14, however, was a feud between John Fuda and Paulie Connell. The two seemed to get along just fine on the rare occasion they were in the same room last season. So why exactly did Paulie leave a recent event while filming, after having stern words with John? We may now know the reason. It’s about Luis.

There’s something about Luis

“John was getting very aggravated with the fact that Paul is friends with Louie [Ruelas],” a source explained to All About The Real Housewives. “But Paul isn’t the type who is going to take sides or be told who he can and can’t be friends with. Paulie was trying to have a logical conversation with John Fuda but John wasn’t having it. A lot of people thought it was funny that these two were disagreeing about a man who wasn’t even at the party.”

It is sad that Luis is still holding so much power in the group dynamic, over in New Jersey. Now that everybody has had their say during the Season 13 reunion, the walking red flag is best left ignored. John’s not going to be doing himself any favors if he keeps on walking down this potentially dangerous path. Luis’ threats of private investigator Bo Dietl seems to have already caused him some distress.

Still, if John is adamant in believing Luis had something to do with contacting his son’s estranged jailbird mother, he’s entitled to feel some kinda way. What he shouldn’t be doing, however, is preaching to others about who they can be friends with.

The event apparently ended with a frustrated Dolores. The insider added: “When Dolores left, you see Jennifer [Aydin] and Teresa [Giudice] run outside and call Dolores to see what happened. Dolores seemed over it and just wanted to go home because she couldn’t believe that John Fuda was making this a thing.”

We’ll all be watching it go down when Real Housewives of New Jersey returns next year on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THIS SOUNDS LIKE A REALISTIC REASON FOR THE GUYS TO FEUD? SHOULD PAULIE BE FRIENDS WITH LUIS?