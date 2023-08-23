Scheana Shay Denies Rachel Leviss’ Claims Lala Kent Bought House From Under Brock Davies

Rachel Leviss emerged last week to give a highly polarizing interview with Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel. The Vanderpump Rules star had not been seen since the Season 10 reunion. She has been in a voluntary mental health clinic for the past three months.

The renamed and reinvented Rachel spoke on all matters during the interview. One topic that came up was her former best friend Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies. Generally, Tom Sandoval’s former mistress overplayed her friendship with Scheana, to the point that the “Good As Gold” singer felt compelled to respond.

In one statement, Rachel lamented her Vanderpump Rules co-stars monetizing off of the scandal. She suggested that Lala Kent used her ill-gotten gains (in the form of Send It To Darrell merch) to put a down payment on a house that Brock was interested in purchasing for his family.

LOL NO! I will be discussing this on the podcast this week https://t.co/aXC3xz5PpM — ?️‍?Scheana (@scheana) August 20, 2023

On August 20, Scheana took to Twitter to respond to questions from her followers. One question referenced Rachel claims that Lala bought the house out from under Brock.

“Is it true that Lala got the house when Brock was interested (according to Rachel),” the followers wrote.

Scheana answered, “LOL NO! I will be discussing this on the podcast this week.”

With the promise of further comments shortly, the mother of one left it at that. We can presume, however, that Scheana fully means to pick apart Rachel’s statement and disprove it on her Scheananigans podcast.

Further, it’s worth noting that Rachel made other conflicting statements regarding her friendship with Scheana. In one example, Rachel said she was paying rent for an apartment Scheana let her stay in after splitting up with James Kennedy.

If Rachel meant to come back to the limelight and clear her name, it seems that the opposite is happening.

Meanwhile, the cast is currently filming for Season 11 of the hit reality TV series.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU BELIEVE? DO YOU THINK LALA BOUGHT THE HOUSE FROM UNDER BROCK? DO YOU BELIEVE SCHEANA’S DENIAL? DOES THIS DISCREDIT RACHEL?