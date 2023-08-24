Brynn Whitfield Betrays Sai De Silva in Real Housewives of New York Mid-Season Trailer

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 is now in full swing, and almost everyone who’s seen the reboot has had nothing but positive things to say. Viewers find Jessel Taank hilarious while Erin Lichy has proven herself to be quite the pot-stirrer.

Ubah Hassan and Jenna Lyons have brought some much-needed representation front and center to the Housewives franchise, and their experiences have been invaluable thus far. It’s hard to choose who among the cast is the true breakout star.

And with all the good happening on RHONY, it was high time the newbies received their first mid-season trailer. This trailer’s most prominent moment featured Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva having it out. The trailer hit Twitter on August 23.

What did Sai reveal on camera?

New era, first mid-season trailer! We’re flying first class into the rest of this season of #RHONY ✈️? pic.twitter.com/A5w3weWzTa — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 23, 2023

One impressive thing to note is how well the trailer played its hand, keeping many details secret while still delivering top-tier engagement. The prime example is the trailer’s climax featuring Brynn pointing to Sai and saying, “She said it on camera.” Sai suddenly shouted back, “It was not on f*cking camera!” And the audience is left to only wonder.

Other notable trailer moments included Erin and Ubah in a shouting match, calling each other “a b*tch,” and Erin asking Sai’s husband, “If your wife did not have sex with you for a year and a half, what would happen?” Abraham Lichy responded instead, “I would f*ck other women.” This came just after Brynn recently flirted with Abe the Babe.

Erin also accused Jenna of missing a trip with the girls because she refused to fly coach. Jessel got in on the action, calling Erin a parrot on Sai’s shoulder, whispering in her ear, “or whatever the f*ck parrots do.” Interspersed with all the drama was plenty of partying, as well as leftovers in bed for Brynn.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THE NEWBIES FIRST MID-SEASON TRAILER? WHAT DO YOU THINK SAI AND BRYNN WERE TALKING ABOUT?