Jax Taylor Was Only ‘Mad’ About Tom Sandoval’s Treatment of Tom Schwartz

Jax Taylor got out of hot water on Vanderpump Rules while Tom Sandoval went straight into a boiling cauldron. Sandoval and Jax used to be BFFs. Much of Pump Rules’ first few seasons of content would be Jax’s friends covering up his dirty deeds.

After Jax was fired left the program, he inadvertently became a viewer of Scandoval. Watching his former friend basically repeat his own unsavory actions in a different context, but cheating is cheating. Now Jaxy is on a high horse with a brand new show and speaking on whether or not he can “forgive” Sandoval for the poor choices he made. The following is brought to you by The Messenger, sponsored by The Hypocrisy.

Sir, give us a break

I don’t know who was in charge of managing Jax’s image change since he was let go from VPR, but that person deserves a raise. During the height of Scandoval, Jax said all the right things and made all the right moves. Then he got a #redemptionbybravo and now he’s opening a bar.

Jax was asked if he could ever “forgive” Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix. He should have said, “No comment,” but he waxed poetic anyway. “Obviously, I’ve walked down kind of the same path — maybe not exactly all the way down that path — but I’ve been on the path where he is,” Jax said.

He continued, “The only thing I was mad about was how he treated my best friend [Tom] Schwartz. I wasn’t okay with how he just left him alone financially with the bar and all that. But as far as everything else goes, I can forgive and forget.” Wait. Didn’t Jax routinely throw Schwartz under the bus, back up, and roll over him again?

“We’ve all made mistakes. I’ve made a sh– ton. But the only thing I couldn’t get past was how he treated his business partner, Tom, and how he kind of left him out to dry a little bit with his band and leaving him here to deal with the restaurant by himself and kind of financially just letting him go,” Jax added. Thankfully he gained control of his senses before finishing his monologue.

Forgive and forget?

Jax is a forgiver, which tracks. “Everything else I can move past, because like I said, I’ve been down that road a little bit before. Who am I to tell anybody what mistakes they should have made [or] not, I said, ‘I want the best for him.’”

It appears Schwartz holds no ill will towards Sandoval because, well, Schwartz has the brain of a puppy. So they all lived happily ever after. Criticizing those who have made the exact same mistakes and basically judging their mirror reflection.

