Kroy Biermann Files to Divorce Kim Zolciak AGAIN!

Well, it looks like working with Jesus instead of a marriage counselor wasn’t enough. Kroy Biermann is pulling the plug on his relationship with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak for the second time.

Happily ever after? We’ll never know as Kroy has apparently reached his own personal rock bottom. After money issues, accusations of gambling, and Kim basically telling the world Kroy is having mental difficulties due to football, Kroy hightailed it downtown to fill out some papers. TMZ has the scoop.

Second time’s a charm?

After mutually filing to divorce each other earlier this year, the cops became regular visitors to the Biermann compound. As the couple’s financial pressures mounted, neither appeared to be gainfully employed but chose to reconcile for the sake of the children.

So much for that because Kroy is finally dunzo. On August 24, Kroy re-filed to end his marriage to Kim stating the union is “irretrievably broken.” He has requested sole legal and physical custody of their four kids. This man also wants child support and alimony from a woman who now has to sell fake hair to buy scratch-offs.

Do you know what else Kroy wants? No, not Kim’s collection of Solo cups – he wants the Atlanta McMansion that both of them have refused to leave. Kroy asked for exclusive rights to the home, meaning he wants Kimbo and her wigs out of there.

This probably means every police officer in the greater Atlanta area has collectively decided to call in sick for the next four weeks. TEAM KIDS.

