Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Trailer Reveals Shadiest Receipt Ever

It’s hard to believe Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 is already nearing its end. That means a reunion is on its way. And the reunion comes at a pretty crucial time for RHOA. With live viewership at an all-time low, the cast has a lot to prove.

Perhaps they could turn things around with the reunion. But if not, each cast member has contributed to the show in meaningful ways, even if not presently. Shereé Whitfield was among the OG’s, and Kandi Burruss might as well have been with her longevity. Kenya Moore’s experience can’t be denied either.

And while people nowadays have mixed feelings about the veterans, the same goes for the more relative newcomers, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. Just last week, Marlo was teasing the shadiest receipt ever. And now, with the reunion trailer’s release, we get to know what it is.

Drew puts Ralph on blast at the reunion

This just in ?- the #RHOA Reunion trailer is fresh off the presses! Part 1 starts September 3rd. pic.twitter.com/MZQ3apeBy2 — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 24, 2023

The trailer’s main event was Ralph Pittman’s arrival at the party. “I don’t know why you’re here,” Drew said in a disturbed tone. Ralph assured Andy Cohen that there was hope for reconciliation. But Drew fired back and said, “You just told me you were getting bl*wjobs around the world.”

And if that weren’t enough, Drew pulled out her phone. She showed off a text from Ralph’s alleged mistress reading, “Are you going to bring me back that d*ck?” Ralph then fired back with his accusations of infidelity toward Drew. Drew was fed up, saying, “You constantly throw dirt on my name … I’m supposed to put up with that?” She soon stormed off.

The trailer started on a much lighter note all things considered. Shereé brought a homemade newspaper titled “SHE News.” Marlo gave out a sex confession. Kandi and Shereé got into quite the tiff. And of course, the group had to touch on Marc Daly’s relationship with Kenya, and just what he’s been up to with the other cast members.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Reunion airs September 3.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO SEE FROM THE REUNION? WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE FROM RHOA IN THE FUTURE?