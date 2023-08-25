Kim Zolciak Owes Even More Money: Credit Card Company Wants $150K

This is bad, you guys. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak (Biermann) is being slapped with a lawsuit for unpaid credit card bills.

Capital One filed a lawsuit against the reality star for more than $150,000 in unpaid credit card fees, Page Six reported. According to legal documents, Kim hasn’t made a payment since September 2022, when she paid just over $4,000.

Whew. What is going on, Kim? I thought Kroy Biermann’s successful NFL career would hold you guys over for years to come. At least that’s what you said in the Season 4 reunion. But as we’ve repeatedly seen, you and the truth just don’t get along.

Trouble in the ATL

It’s like Kim can’t catch a break these days. Not only is her financial business all over the internet, Kroy refiled his divorce paperwork at the Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

According to the legal documents, Kroy stated their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Additionally, he wants sole legal custody of their children, child support, and alimony. I mean, go wild, Kroy. But just a question — where is Kim going to get the money to pay all of this? Like her friend Shereé Whitfield, she can’t pay, she can’t rent, she can’t even successfully win a $1 scratch-off.

As a reminder, in addition to her Capital One charges, Kim is said to owe Target $2,482.24 cents. And her daughter, Brielle Biermann, owes American Express $12,870.25. And it isn’t just the girls with the money woes. Page Six also reported that Kroy owes BMW Financial Services several missed car payments for his stylish ride worth over $400,000.

At this point, a Kim return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta may really be among us, especially if sis needs a check.

