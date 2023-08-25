Stassi Schroeder Says Tom Sandoval Is Getting ‘Life-Changing Money’ for Pump Rules Season 11

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder might no longer be on the show, but she did admit having major FOMO not being able to participate in Season 10. That said, had Stassi not gotten fired, there’s a damn good chance Scandoval never would have happened. Stassi would have clocked it within two bats of Rachel Leviss’ fake eyelashes and it would have all been over.

But Stassi is busy making babies and working on her podcast. Recently she’s been sharing some opinions on Rachel’s interview with Bethenny Frankel and how the still-employed cast is doing with Season 11. According to Stass, Tom Sandoval is making bank after he broke hearts.

The Sandoval Scandoval of it all

Stassi was fired for racial insensitivity back in 2020. She hasn’t been on reality television since, but her podcast is doing pretty well. On an episode of Straight Up With Stassi, she dished on Sandoval’s financial windfall.

As everyone knows, and even people who don’t want to know know, Rachel isn’t returning to Pump Rules for Season 11. Will the season crash because of her absence? Probably, but Stassi thinks she should have come back for the cash. Apparently, Sandoval scored on the paycheck end of the deal for facing the firing squad of his co-stars.

Stassi said, “Sandoval is getting paid for season 11, a lot of money, a lot of money, a lot, life-changing money, you guys, like, a lot. [Rachel] can’t get a job and is not going to have her story told on the next season.” Ah, but don’t forget Rachel also has a podcast coming out, because, why not at this point? She’ll tell her story, it just won’t be to Bravo.

Stassi side-eyes the cast

In addition, Stassi agrees with the majority of the VPR fandom that the cast welcomed Tom back into their good graces without too much haste. “I’m just saying from the outside of, like, just like as a spectator that’s, like, looking at social media, or whatever, I think it’s strange to see Sandoval back in the mix,” she continued.

That said, Stassi isn’t asking anyone on the show for their hot takes. “I actually, like, haven’t really talked to my friends about this. Like I haven’t ask[ed].” This is probably a good idea as the cast has snapped at people on social media for having the audacity to question their moves. “But from the outside, when you just, like, see photos of them all filming together, it’s weird to see. Like whoa, like, so we’ve all been, like, fighting this fight and been, like, waving the flag, do you know what I mean?” Yes, we ALL know what you mean.

“And now you guys are just, like, filming with him, hanging out with him, taking photos with him. It’s weird to see,” she admitted. Listen, when she’s right, she’s right. I know it’s tHeIr JoB to film with him but after the reunion, I feel people are within their right to question the cast’s decisions.

Stassi will probably take a break soon so she can birth this boy in her belly, but I’m sure she won’t be gone for long. Stay tuned, the filming of Pump Rules Season 11 is still in progress.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE SANDOVAL IS MAKING MORE MONEY? DO YOU ALSO FIND IT STRANGE THE CAST IS FRIENDLY WITH HIM AGAIN?