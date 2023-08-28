Tamra Judge Attacks Bethenny Frankel’s Interview With Rachel Leviss

There are two very good reasons to condemn Bethenny Frankel’s interview with Rachel Leviss. The first, that the internet at large agrees on, is that the Real Housewives of New York alum gave Rachel a platform to share her words and the disgraced Vanderpump Rules star didn’t take much accountability.

The second reason is most concerning for Bravolebrities because no one wants to bite the hand that feeds you. In fact, many of these stars have distanced themselves from Bethenny after she started accusing the network of exploitation. Yet it seems like Rachel may have been exploited as such to further the Skinny Girl founder’s agenda.

Tamra calls Bethenny the “biggest hypocrite”

Now, Tamra Judge is making sure to be heard speaking in favor of Bravo. She made the comments condemning Bethenny during the August 22 episode of her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod.

“How is what Bethenny is doing with Rachel any different,” Tamra’s co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave questioned.

“It’s not,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star replied.

“It’s actually making her the biggest hypocrite of all hypocrites in reality TV,” Tamra added.

Viewers of Bethenny’s interview got the general vibe that she “didn’t care about Rachel” and the former CUT Fitness owner agreed.

Tamra also suggested that Bethenny’s motivation for the interview was insincere. Rather than the narrative of giving Rachel a platform to speak, the RHOC star suggested that she “has a bone to pick with Bravo.”

“The whole thing was self-serving. She did Rachel no favors,” Tamra concluded.

Finally, there was the topic of cast mates insulting each other. Rachel accused her Vanderpump Rules co-stars of near abuse due to the insults that were said to her at the Season 10 reunion.

Yet Tamra pointed out that Bethenny also said, “horrible things about her [RHONY] cast members.” Luann de Lesseps and Kelly Bensimon were the most obvious targets.

“So it’s okay for her to say all these things but then to sit with Rachel and say, in tears, ‘Oh my god, they told you to f*** a cheese grater. I mean if you were my daughter, I would kill somebody for this.’ But yet she did — she’s like the worst actress ever,” Tamra added.

It seems that the fallout from Bethenny and Rachel’s conversation did neither of them any favors.

