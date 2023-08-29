Erika Jayne Is ‘Really F*cking Resilient’

Erika Jayne has finally kicked off her Las Vegas residency, and the reality star is spilling about what it took to get there.

A few years ago, EJ was the Housewife under public scrutiny. She was knee-deep in the middle of a divorce from Tom Girardi. And if that wasn’t enough, all the shocking scandals started making their rounds shortly after. Surprisingly, Erika still filmed that season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and tried to share as much as possible.

Even then, some viewers and cast members didn’t feel she was sharing enough. Furthermore, Sutton Stracke even called her story bullsh*t. But now, years later, Tom has been disbarred, Erika has been (somewhat) cleared, and she can finally move forward with her life. And that’s starting with her Las Vegas residency.

It’s XX$PENSIVE to be EJ!

In a new sit down with Interview Magazine, Erika wasted no time gassing herself up regarding all of the drama she endured the last two years. As far as what it’s taught her? She’s “really f*cking resilient,” she said.

She dished about her hardest year of the reality show — Season 11 — when she was dealing with her divorce and the onslaught of negative publicity.

“It’s terrible when you see yourself struggling on television, and you’ve made poor choices, like drinking too much or crying,” she said. “But those are self-destructive choices that I made. And it lives forever and ever.”

“At some point, you quit. You just say, ‘You know what? It is what it is.’ You can’t fight it.”

The RHOBH veteran said she learned to embrace the ups and downs during that year. Not only did she accept how she felt, she learned the importance of perspective.

“You fight for things that are necessary. You let go of other things,” she said. “One thing about this whole process is that you become comfortable in your own skin. You know who you are and what you’re capable of doing and not doing.”

While learning to become comfortable in her skin (cue Beyoncé), EJ was also sure to honor her boundaries. “I really didn’t care how cold I looked at the moment. It was so ruthless; I just knew that I had to put one foot in front of the other.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return in November 2023.

