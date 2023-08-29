Is Jessel Taank the Newest RHONY Villain?

As Real Housewives of New York fans are getting to know the new cast, it seems there is a need to place each of them into a mold. Who is the flirt? Who is the goofy one? And most importantly for related drama, who is the villain?

As far as public negative perception, it seems that Jessel Taank takes the lead on that one. Some of her actions have not been received in the best light. Think about the etiquette involved in receiving gifts with decorum.

But is this perception of Jessel accurate or has production taken liberties with the footage? Well, the RHONY star gave an exclusive interview to Variety to share her side of the story.

Jessel blames “cultural disconnect” for negative public perception

Jessel has a tall order to change public opinion in light of her “spoiled” reaction to Jenna Lyons’ gifting her a lingerie set. She raged that it made her look “like a Christmas tree.” Erin Lichy, called the mother-of-two a “lunatic.”

The British native made the argument that cultural differences are to blame. Jessel has that British dry humor that she claimed her American co-stars just don’t vibe with.

“There was a big cultural disconnect. I feel like I’ve lived in the United States long enough, but I’m still very sarcastic and dry. Things I find funny and dry, people don’t, and I’m like “Wait a minute!” That scene in the first episode where I’m cleaning the table and telling Pavit and my mom, “This place is a mess,” people were commenting, She needs a divorce. Look at the way she talks to her husband and her mom.’ It’s the delivery and tone and how you sound. If someone raised in the States said that, I think people would be easier on them.”

Jessel’s husband Pavit Randhawa called her out on her delivery in a conversation they had together. He suggested that she is unaware of how she is perceived.

Jessel pointed out Jenna’s observations on her own behavior. She said, “I’m also just quirky as a person. I think Jenna says it. There is no malintent with anything I say, ever. Half the time, I feel like I’m laughing and joking and I have a playful tone, but people didn’t tap into that for some reason. They thought I was being contrived, or whatever it may be. No. It’s just sarcasm.”

Perhaps public opinion on Jessel will change as the season progresses. It feels like there are other potential contestants for the biggest villain of the show.

