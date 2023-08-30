Kroy Biermann Pushing Forward with Kim Zolciak Divorce

Confusion sounded around the world when Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann called off their divorce. With every shot the two were taking at each other, it seemed they were determined to drive their marriage into the ground.

In any reasonable marriage, most would probably call it quits after the police got involved. Nevertheless, the two reconciled and called off the divorce with abruptness. So, the confusion was even louder when the divorce was suddenly back on.

And it was back on in full swing, with just the same antics as before. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly locked out of the house and given a pillow by Kroy. So, she had to have the police show up at their residence once more. Hope must be fading for the two at this point.

Kroy dashes Kim’s hopes for change

Kroy’s lawyer, Marlys S. Bergstrom, told TMZ, “No, at this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action.” TMZ had asked Bergstrom in response to their recent conversation with Kim at LAX. During their conversation, Kim sounded optimistic and all too certain that Kroy would drop his latest call for divorce.

However, based on Bergstrom’s clear, no-nonsense response, Kim may have been a little too optimistic. Kim has yet to respond with any court documents of her own, but now that Kroy’s lawyer has made this statement, Kim might want to look more carefully at her legal options.

Kim’s optimism is admirable, and she deserves credit there at the least. However, it might be pure naivety at this point. Most fans would probably agree with her and hope that Kroy would have a change of heart. Just as so many came out and said the first time around, divorce is difficult for anyone to go through, especially one as messy as this.

