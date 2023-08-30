Porsha Williams on Rebuilding Friendship With Kandi Burruss

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams expanded her horizons recently. She took place in a far-out experiment on Stars on Mars. She and other “celebronauts” lived in a space station in the desert in Australia. The red sands made a suitable stand-in for Mars.

They competed in challenges and complained about their food rations. In the end, Porsha came in third.

But now that she is back on Earth, Porsha reflected on her time on that show, as well as RHOA. E! News has the details.

It takes a village (and some glue)

First, Porsha discussed her time away from her husband, Simon Guobadia, and her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley. When asked how her family managed without her, Porsha didn’t miss a beat.

“A little too well, if you ask me. You kind of want to feel like everything could feel apart because you mean so much, like you are such the glue. But honestly, the village was villaging,” Porsha replied.

Porsha revealed that she has made up with her former co-star, Kenya Moore. “I went to a birthday party and Kenya was there, and we were chatting, and I posted the photo. I couldn’t tag her,” the mom of one said. “And now, we are following each other again. And believe it or not, she and I share some giggles in the DMs here and there.” You could knock me over with a fan. I’m shocked.

Did Porsha mend fences with Kandi?

So, has Porsha worked on her relationship with Kandi Burruss? The horrible rumors about Kandi that Porsha spread during Season 9 shook the show. Phaedra Parks was exposed as the source of these lies, and she was fired. But Kandi was still furious at Porsha.

“Nobody knows this. When we came back from the Philippines, all that drama had happened like a year or two before. She and I had this long flight and we talked. And we had that meeting of the minds and hearts that no one knew about,” Porsha explained.

“And then we just slowly built on from there. She was at my wedding having a great time. But I think that it’s just beautiful when women can grow up and you know find such a peaceful place to build a friendship,” she said of her relationship with Kandi.

As for picking up a peach again? Porsha isn’t sure that is in her future. “I live such a peaceful life. I literally, I’m married to my best friend and I get to cuddle him and everything else.”

She continued, “For me to disrupt my world, you know, you know number one, it would cost a nice amount of money. Number two, I just would want to make sure it was a great environment with me and my family.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT KANDI AND PORSHA REPAIRED THEIR RELATIONSHIP? DOES RHOA NEED PORSHA?