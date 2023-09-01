Ubah Hassan Reveals Her Surprising ‘Wingwoman’ in RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City reboot is picking up steam. Viewers know a little more about the ladies and their diverse backgrounds.

Ubah Hassan is Chanel Ayan’s cousin. Chanel is the breakout star of Real Housewives of Dubai. Naturally, Chanel had some advice for the newbie. “She just said, ‘No below the belt, you’re a woman, but don’t be a doormat,’” Ubah shared. “I was like, ‘Okay, yeah.’ She just was like, you know, ‘Be yourself and hope for the best.’”

Ubah has formed good relationships with her co-stars. But there is also conflict on the horizon. Erin Lichy and Ubah clashed during the cast trip to Anguilla. But when asked who the best RHONY “wingwoman” is, Ubah had a surprising pick. People has the scoop.

She has a knack for meeting cute guys

“I like to go shopping [with] Sai [De Silva], I like to eat with Sai and Erin. I like to go out with Jessel [Taank] and Brynn [Whitfield] because Jessel is a very good wingwoman for us,” Ubah explained. Jessel scouts cute men and beckons them over to meet her single friends. Go Jessel!

When asked which of her RHONY co-stars is the most stylish, Ubah picked two ladies. “I think it’s very tough in this crowd. But I think personally, I think Jessel and Sai,” the model stated.

“And I like to hang out with Jenna [Lyons] if I have business questions,” Ubah added. It is great that she has connections with every co-star for different reasons.

“We have a group chat. I don’t think I’m allowed to say that, but we have this group chat [and] if it ever comes out, oh my God,” Ubah said. Now that sounds juicy!

You can catch The Real Housewives of New York City on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT UBAH PICKED JESSEL AS THE BEST WINGWOMAN? WHO DO YOU THINK IS THE MOST FASHIONABLE RHONY CAST MEMBER?