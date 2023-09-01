Why a Real Housewives of Atlanta Reboot Is a Good Idea

Unpopular opinion here, but this writer thinks it is time for a Real Housewives of Atlanta reboot. As one of the major franchise hitters, it is hard to admit that the series that follows Atlanta’s elite women around may need a change or two. However, shaking the show up could be just what it needs to stay at the top of its game.

Just think big picture here—the reboot could focus more on the women showing different angles of Atlanta, embracing the city they all love. We need more ladies who lunch moments, more shopping for designer frocks, and more of the magic that viewers once couldn’t get enough of. So how do we do that? Keep reading to find out.

Big Names Have Left

(Photo by: Steve Dietl/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta started out with a hell of a cast that included NeNe Leaks, Kim Zolciak, Phaedra Parks, and Porsha Williams. Each reality TV star brought something unique to their personality.

Phaedra was a prominent lawyer around town whose Southern belle roots really caught fans’ eyes. Kim and her wigs were their own drama when they entered a room, too. NeNe was the life of the party, whose reads were everything, and Porsha was a well-known socialite, thanks to the help of her first husband, Kordell Stewart.

Sadly, after these women, in particular, jumped ship, the group started feeling a bit fragmented. The OGs knew how to spill the tea and collect the bones, with the recent cast forcing the drama. For the most part, viewers didn’t really care about the cast’s dramas. So far, most of Season 15 is putting fans to sleep.

The Ladies Don’t Have a Spark

(Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)

Even though Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss seem to have a genuine friendship, the rest of the women are too disjointed to get along. Plus, it doesn’t feel like most of these Bravolebrities would actually be best buddies outside the series when the cameras are put down.

Season 14 showed the splitting of friends as, the women stuck to their predetermined sides. Kenya, Kandi, and sometimes Drew Sidora on one side, with Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross on the other. Honestly, the rival team’s actions became a bit stale and could be one cause for the possible shakeup to come.

Fans Think the Producers Need a Change-Up

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

It didn’t go unnoticed this season that the producers on the Real Housewives of Atlanta were letting the team down. Not only were the cast trips on a Motel 6 budget, but so were the confessionals. ITMs seemed to have no lighting budget and poorly decorated scenes, which can’t be blamed on the Hollywood strike, as it was filmed beforehand.

Even Kenya became vocal about producer choices towards the end of the season, which says a lot!

A Full Circle Moment

(Photo by: John Amis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Since 2008, the Real Housewives of Atlanta have had a pretty decent run with familiar faces for years on end. Season 15 had fans on the edge of their seats thanks to Drew’s cheating scandal and Sanya’s miscarriage journey. However, a source close to production told ET that a “major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward.”

Change is okay, even if we, as fans, don’t love the idea right off the bat. With the success of the Real Housewives of Miami reboot and the Real Housewives of New York City, there is a chance for greatness. And even though the show’s ratings haven’t dropped significantly, fresh faces could be a great way to grab the attention of new viewers.

The source also hinted at a “reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change.”

The idea of keeping some of the cast is also intriguing. Personally, we would hand a contract to Kandi, Kanye, and Sheree but look into bringing back NeNe, Kim, and Phaedra. Viewers haven’t had quite enough “Gone with the Wind” or Kandi Koated Night moments yet and still feel these women, in particular, can add to the show.

